World Team Chess Championship goes ahead in Jerusalem despite BDS appeal

All of the 11 chess teams originally set to play at the World Team Championship in Israel on Sunday proceeded as planned despite attempts by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) to convince the teams to cancel their plans to travel to Israel due to what it sees as the government's oppression of Palestinians.

The World Chess Federation did not respond to a letter sent by the organization demanding that it move the championship from Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Chess Association.

Countries that participated in the championship

The other countries that played alongside Israel included the United States, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, India, South Africa, China, Spain, France and the Netherlands.

The Israeli team shared a house with Olympic champion Uzbekistan and bronze medalist India, as well as the American, Polish and Azerbaijani teams.

Israel will face rising star Hans Nieman from the US.

Uri Kobo (credit: ISRAELI CHESS ASSOCIATION)

The championship, which was spearheaded by Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper and Jerusalem Affairs and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin, will be held until Friday and each game will last 45 minutes.