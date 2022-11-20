The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

World Team Chess Championship goes ahead in Jerusalem despite BDS appeal

The World Chess Federation reportedly did not respond to a letter sent by the organization demanding that it move the championship from Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 20:52
Chess board (photo credit: ISRAELI CHESS ASSOCIATION)
Chess board
(photo credit: ISRAELI CHESS ASSOCIATION)

All of the 11 chess teams originally set to play at the World Team Championship in Israel on Sunday proceeded as planned despite attempts by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) to convince the teams to cancel their plans to travel to Israel due to what it sees as the government's oppression of Palestinians.

The World Chess Federation did not respond to a letter sent by the organization demanding that it move the championship from Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Chess Association.

Countries that participated in the championship

The other countries that played alongside Israel included the United States, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, India, South Africa, China, Spain, France and the Netherlands.

The Israeli team shared a house with Olympic champion Uzbekistan and bronze medalist India, as well as the American, Polish and Azerbaijani teams.

Israel will face rising star Hans Nieman from the US.

Uri Kobo (credit: ISRAELI CHESS ASSOCIATION)Uri Kobo (credit: ISRAELI CHESS ASSOCIATION)

The championship, which was spearheaded by Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper and Jerusalem Affairs and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin, will be held until Friday and each game will last 45 minutes.



Tags bds Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement chess championship
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by