Leaked Pentagon papers reveal scenarios of Israel giving Ukraine weapons - report

Among the leaked Pentagon documents was one that outlined scenarios in which Israel may supply Ukraine with weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 11:27
A Ukrainian serviceman with the "5 Separate Assault Brigade", fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
A Ukrainian serviceman with the "5 Separate Assault Brigade", fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

One of the leaked Pentagon documents described situations in which the US believes Israel would supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, according to a report by The New York Times.

The Times revealed that the most likely scenario presented in the document was the "Turkish Model" in which Israel would supply defense systems through a third party while still supporting dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.

The document reportedly assessed that Israel will only supply Ukraine with lethal weapons in the event that diplomatic ties with Russia were at a crisis, either from Russia's ties with Iran or if Israeli aircraft were to be damaged by Russian defense systems in Syria.

Another scenario raised by the documents according to the Times is the US cooperating with Israeli demands to prepare action against Iran in order to pressure Israel into giving Ukraine weapons.

The Times reported that among the Israeli weapons listed in the document that could possibly be sent to Ukraine were Barak 8 missiles, the Spyder air defense system and Spike anti-tank missiles.

The Pentagon (Aerial view) (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ TOUCH OF LIGHT) The Pentagon (Aerial view) (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ TOUCH OF LIGHT)

Israel refuses to give Ukraine weapons

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the latter has been asking its allies for military aid in the form of weapons and tanks. While the US and countries throughout Europe have supplied Ukraine with such aid, Israel has refused the request and opted instead to supply Ukraine with humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian requests for military aid were refused by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid and again in the last few months by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the last few months.



