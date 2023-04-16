The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli mother of 11 killed in Ashdod car crash

MDA emergency services reported that they received a call on their 101 hotline about a woman who trapped under a vehicle, unconscious. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 19:59
Police and rescue forces at the scene where a woman killed after being hit by car in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, April 16, 2023.
Police and rescue forces at the scene where a woman killed after being hit by car in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, April 16, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Rebbetzen Galit Dabush, 44, was killed in a car accident on Sunday in Ashdod, according to Israeli media. 

MDA emergency services reported that they received a call on their 101 hotlines about a woman who was trapped under a vehicle, unconscious. 

Israel Police said in a statement that a woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on Shevet Levi St. in Ashdod, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Maariv reported that the accident took place in a parking lot; her vehicle's parking brake was not properly engaged, causing the car to roll over her once she had gotten out. 

Police also stated that the circumstances of the accident are being investigated. MDA medics told Maariv:  "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the woman unconscious and trapped between the vehicle and the wall. After rescue operations by the firefighters, we performed medical tests, but ... unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead." 

Israeli media reported that Dabush was a mother to 11 children.

Police and rescue forces at the scene where a woman killed after being hit by car in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, April 16, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)Police and rescue forces at the scene where a woman killed after being hit by car in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, April 16, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

The Ashdod municipality released a statement on Sunday evening, saying:

"Social workers of the municipality...will continue to be by the family's side and provide any assistance that may be required. We share the family's deep sorrow."



Tags Ashdod car accident death Car Crash vehicle safety car Vehicle
