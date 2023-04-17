The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Son of last Iranian Shah announced visit to Israel

Reza Pahlavi will pay his respects at Yad Vashem, tour Israel’s cultural centres and speak with government officials.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 04:02

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 04:06
REZA PAHLAVI, the son of Iran’s deposed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, speaks at a conference in Washington (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
REZA PAHLAVI, the son of Iran’s deposed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, speaks at a conference in Washington
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)

Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Mohammad Reza Shah of Iran and Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, has announced his intention to visit Israel.

Reza Pahlavi was removed from power during the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Pahlavi made the announcement on Twitter, writing that his visit’s purpose is to “deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people, engage Israeli water experts on ways to address the regime’s abuse of Iran’s natural resources and pay respects to the victims of the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah.”

He added, “I want the people of Israel to know that the Islamic Republic does not represent the Iranian people. The ancient bond between our people can be rekindled for the benefit of both nations. I’m going to Israel to play my role in building toward that brighter future.”

Pahlavi stated that he intends to meet with government officials, visit Israel’s famous monuments like the Western Wall, the Baha’i gardens and other Baha’i holy places. Pahlavi also intends to pay his respects to victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mohammad Reza, Pahlavi, shah of Iran, 1941-1979, was the last ruler to hold the title (credit: WIKIMEDIA)Mohammad Reza, Pahlavi, shah of Iran, 1941-1979, was the last ruler to hold the title (credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Intelligence Minister Gila Gamaliel has confirmed that she will be hosting the prince. She announced that “We are taking the first step today to rebuild the ties between the nations."

Pahlavi’s dream for Iran

On Twitter, Pahlavi said that he will deliver a speech detailing the importance of establishing a democracy in Iran where religious diversity and freedom speech are safeguarded, alongside other human rights.

Pahlavi will also speak on the importance of investing Iran’s wealth of natural resources into Iran and its people, as opposed to foreign terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Two great Allied powers of World War II, the USSR and the UK, believed Pahlavi’s father, Reza Shah, shared pro-Nazi sentiments and forced him to abdicate in 1941.

Despite his father’s legacy, Pahlavi has been a continuous ally to Israel. Pahlavi refused to join the 1973 Arab embargo in response to the Yom Kippur War and “bragged about selling oil to Israel.” Pahlavi has also openly endorsed the Abraham Accords and normalization between Arab states and Israel.

In 2021, Pahlavi spoke against the Biden administration rejoining the JCPOA nuclear deal. 

"They said they would return to the nuclear deal when their sworn enemy (the regime in Iran) rushed to quintuple the rate of uranium enrichment," said Pahlavi about the administration's statements concerning returning to the deal. "This is blackmail of the free world. The only smart solution to the concerns of the Americans, the peoples of the region and for the Iranian people, is to support Iran's struggle for freedom and democracy."

"With the economic benefits of the agreement, the regime controlled three Arab capitals and frightened even more. The agreement also helped support extremist Palestinians at the expense of the moderates and damaged Israel's security," said Pahlavi. "In countries like Iraq and Lebanon, where civilians fear militias like Hezbollah, the financial damage has led to demonstrations against the effects of the Islamic Republic."

More recently, as The Jerusalem Post previously reported, Iran has sought to bring its conflict with Israel to the Jewish state’s borders. Its backing of Hezbollah and Hamas was key to that strategy over the decades. For instance, Tehran supplies Hamas with financial support and also helped it develop longer-range rockets and a larger arsenal.

Whereas Hamas rockets could once only travel a few kilometers, now they can reach most parts of Israel.

Seth J. Frantzman and Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.



