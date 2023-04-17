The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Eitan Neishlos speaks at President’s Residence as part of Zikaron BaSalon commemoration

Neishlos on spoke Monday at the President’s Residence as part of a week of Holocaust Remembrance Day events.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 09:18
Eitan Neishlos with Michal and Isaac Herzog (photo credit: Neishlos Foundation)
Eitan Neishlos with Michal and Isaac Herzog
(photo credit: Neishlos Foundation)

Eitan Neishlos, founder and chairman of the Neishlos Foundation and grandson of a Holocaust survivor, spoke on Monday at the President’s Residence as part of the first Zikaron BaSalon event marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel and his wife Michal, opened the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day events by hosting a Zikaron BaSalon event at the President’s Residence. As part of the event, the album “Third Soundtrack,” which commemorates the stories of Holocaust survivors through songs created by some of Israel’s top performers, was announced. President Herzog and his wife said, “It is a great honor to host Holocaust survivors and Zikaron BaSalon today. The songs of our lives are our soundtrack, and we enrich the younger generation by remembering through words and music. The album symbolizes transgenerational continuity and the responsibility and commitment to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.”

Eitan Neishlos, who took a significant part in the production and promotion of the album and established the Neishlos Foundation to take responsibility on behalf of the third generation of Holocaust survivors, said: “I established the Neishlos Foundation in memory of my grandmother who endured the Nazi atrocities so that the younger generation will connect and continue to carry the torch of memory and fight racism, hatred and discrimination of any kind. Third Soundtrack is an initiative that addresses the most critical point of Holocaust remembrance, connecting future generations – who will not get to hear first-person Holocaust testimonies – to the personal stories, collective memory and shared future.”

Adi Altschuler, founder of Zikaron BaSalon, added, “I am thrilled to take part in this special album. It will enable us to transmit the memory of the Holocaust to the next generation. The album combines personal stories of survivors with diverse and vibrant contemporary Israeli art and creativity.”



Tags Holocaust holocaust memorial day isaac herzog Yom Hazikaron 2023
