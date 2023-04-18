Extraordinary World Zionist Congress begins today

As a sign of solidarity with Israel on the eve of its 75th Anniversary, more than 2,000 Jewish leaders and young people from around the world will attend the Extraordinary World Zionist Congress that will run from April 19-21 in Jerusalem.The congress, with the participation of President Isaac Herzog, will be held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

Participants will discuss strengthening the relationship between the various segments of the Jewish people, the challenges of Zionism today and more. Hundreds of entrepreneurs will be hosted to discuss the implementation of Theodor Herzl’s original 1897 Zionist vision as it applies today.

Important anniversaries for the World Zionist Congress

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated, “We are proud to host the thousands of Jewish leaders and entrepreneurs who come from all over the world precisely in the shadow of the current security tensions in Israel as a sign of Zionist unity and solidarity.”

The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress in Basel.

A number of events will take place simultaneously, including the Herzl Forum for Social and Economic Entrepreneurship with the participation of more than 300 entrepreneurs.

The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)