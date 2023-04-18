The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Extraordinary World Zionist Congress begins today

The World Zionist Congress is a gathering of representatives of  Jewish Zionists from 40 countries. The Congress is the supreme body in terms of legislation and outlining the policies of the WZO.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 20:09
World Zionist Organization executive chairman Yaakov Hagoel at the 125th anniversary event for the First Zionist Congress.
World Zionist Organization executive chairman Yaakov Hagoel at the 125th anniversary event for the First Zionist Congress.
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

As a sign of solidarity with Israel on the eve of its 75th Anniversary, more than 2,000 Jewish leaders and young people from around the world will attend the Extraordinary World Zionist Congress that will run from April 19-21 in Jerusalem.The congress, with the participation of President Isaac Herzog, will be held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

Participants will discuss strengthening the relationship between the various segments of the Jewish people, the challenges of Zionism today and more. Hundreds of entrepreneurs will be hosted to discuss the implementation of Theodor Herzl’s original 1897 Zionist vision as it applies today.

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated, “We are proud to host the thousands of Jewish leaders and entrepreneurs who come from all over the world precisely in the shadow of the current security tensions in Israel as a sign of Zionist unity and solidarity.”

Important anniversaries for the World Zionist Congress

The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress in Basel.

A number of events will take place simultaneously, including the Herzl Forum for Social and Economic Entrepreneurship with the participation of more than 300 entrepreneurs.

The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)
Last August, entrepreneurs were invited to Basel to attend the Herzl Forum for Social and Economic Entrepreneurship to meet, create connections, brainstorm, collaborate and discuss how it is possible to influence the future to improve the life and well-being of humanity. At the upcoming meeting, the forum will deal with ideas, initiatives and projects to help Israel become more advanced in the areas defined in the 17 goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Hagoel said, “We are proud to host the thousands of Jewish leaders and entrepreneurs who are coming to the Zionist Congress in Jerusalem. The current events in Israeli society require us to remember that we are brothers and it doesn’t matter where you are from in the world. Theodor Herzl’s vision did not only include the establishment of the Jewish state in the Land of Israel, but also the establishment of an economic and social entrepreneurial society committed to creating a better world.”
The World Zionist Congress is a gathering of representatives of  Jewish Zionists from 40 countries. The Congress is the supreme body in terms of legislation and outlining the policies of the World Zionist Organization, a kind of universal Jewish parliament. The congress delegates are elected representatives from the Zionist Federations all over the world who are members of the World Zionist Organization.
A youth conference for informal education and young leadership will also take place. Among the participants will be 1,000 young Israelis who will meet with young people ages 18-23 from 14 global Zionist youth movements from a variety of countries.


