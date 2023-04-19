The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

International sex trafficking operation broken open by Israel Police

15 suspects have been the target of an undercover investigation carried out by Israel Police forces over the last few months

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 14:00

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 14:31
Israel Police. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Israel Police.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Israel Police raided the homes of 15 people suspected of involvement in an international sex trafficking ring on Wednesday morning.

The suspects have been the target of an undercover investigation carried out by Lachish District Israel Police forces over the last few months along with the Israel Tax Authority and the Southern District Prosecutor's Office after the suspicion arose that they were involved in an international trafficking network.

The network uncovered by the investigation would operate to bring women into Israel from abroad, with a focus on women from the former USSR. Once in Israel, they would be pimped out for sexual services.

The network was headed by four suspects, men and women, who employed other suspects in an organized manner, with defined positions including financial management personnel, hotel owners to provide women housing, drivers to bring the women to their "clients," and employees who would "market" the women and maintain relationships with criminal groups abroad in order to locate potential victims for their scheme.

As part of the investigation, the Lachich District police uncovered the method by which women would be pimped out to clients. Upon their arrival in Israel, each woman would be professionally photographed, and she would be assigned a nickname and price tag for various services that clients could purchase. From there, her details would be distributed among the customer base through a variety of different platforms. 

On Wednesday morning, police and security officials raided the homes of the 15 suspects, all of whom were located in the cities of Bat Yam, Ashdod and Rishon Lezion, as well as the hotels operated by the trafficking network in the center of the country.

Over NIS 400,000 in cash and foreign currencies was seized during the raid along with five vehicles that were allegedly used as part of the trafficking operation.

The suspects were arrested and taken in for questioning and are facing charges of human trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering, among others.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Police crime police Sex trafficking
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by