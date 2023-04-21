The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Clashes between Hamas, Fatah supporters at Temple Mount - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 19:39

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 19:42
A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag as he stands next to others atop a walk of the al-Aqsa mosque following clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Violent clashes broke out on Friday afternoon between Hamas and Fatah supporters at the Temple Mount, according to a report by N12.

Rioters hung a banner with an image of Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, the report said, with the inscription "The real promise of liberation is approaching."

Videos of the clashes were posted on social media.

Earlier Hamas-Fatah clashes

On Tuesday, a Palestinian youth from Nablus was documented waving a Fatah flag - to which Hamas supporters surrounded him and threw stones, water bottles and shoes at him, according to N12.

"Eid al-Fitr this year has a special meaning after the battle of our people in the month of Ramadan in all arenas," N12 quoted Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem as saying. "The battle for the identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is still open and the conflict will not end."

Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

It was also reported this week that a Hamas delegation visited Saudi Arabia after years of tensions, according to Palestinian media.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



