Police track down man who broke into six Tel Aviv businesses in eight days

A string of break-ins and thefts halted by central Tel Aviv police thanks to forensic technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 04:18
Police officers stand guard as people protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions and hold a vigil to commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue, in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard as people protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions and hold a vigil to commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue, in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022.
(photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

A 26-year-old, Or Akiva resident, accused of breaking into six separate businesses over the course of eight days, was indicted yesterday by the Police Prosecution unit of the district of Tel Aviv for burglary and theft.

According to a Police spokesperson, the accused broke into six different businesses in a variety of ways, by forcing open doors, as well as breaking the doors and their locks. The accused, according to the police, stole cash and goods from the stores, rummaging through drawers and cash registers.

On the night of April 4, the accused broke into an ice cream parlor on Yarkon Road stealing NIS 2000 in cash. 

Two days later, on the Passover Sabbath, the accused broke into three businesses in broad daylight. Over the course of four hours, he broke into a cooperative workspace and a bank, both on HaArba'a Street. He later broke into a supermarket warehouse on Yigal Alon Street. The accused stole merchandise, laptops, and cash from the businesses.

Late at night on April 12, the accused broke into two more businesses, staying in each for only a few minutes. A theatre on Amzaleg Street and another business on Shabazi Street.

TEL AVIV cityscape today: Founded April 11, 1909. (credit: Courtesy Anna Krycer) TEL AVIV cityscape today: Founded April 11, 1909. (credit: Courtesy Anna Krycer)

Forensics and quick police work

After a strenuous but quick investigation, involving both forensic technology and other means, central Tel Aviv police officers were able to identify the accused and tie him to the different businesses that were broken into in Tel Aviv.

The accused had already been identified by central Tel Aviv police officers on April 12. He tried to escape but was caught and detained for further questioning. 



