The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In first, Defense Ministry building to light up on Remembrance Day

Making history, the Defense Ministry will project the work "Yizkor" and a memorial candle onto its building in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 22:39
The Ministry of Defense building as it will appear on Remembrance day (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESTEAM)
The Ministry of Defense building as it will appear on Remembrance day
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESTEAM)

For the first time in history, the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv will be illuminated on Remembrance Day with the word "Yizkor" (Hebrew for '[will] remember').

The word "Yizkor" will be projected onto the building's landing pad roof as a huge remembrance candle will be simultaneously projected onto the building itself. The number 24,213 will also be projected onto the building, representing the number of fallen in the service of Israel.

Defense Ministry's project to commemorate

This will be part of the Defense Ministry's primary commemoration project of lighting virtual memorial candles on the government website Izkor.gov.il. Interested citizens are invited to write the word "Yizkor" on the Defense Ministry website and share it on social media.

Like every year, the Defense Ministry's Department of Families and Commemoration leads the national commemoration project for those fallen in the service of Israel on the internet and on social media. This year, in order to increase interest and to invite the public to light a memorial candle for the fallen, the Itzhak Rabin House where the Defense Ministry is headquartered will be illuminated for the duration of remembrance week with 24,213 fallen of Israel. 

The enterprise, which was approved by Defense Ministry director-general Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, and the leaders of the Department of Families and Commemoration along with the Amon department comprising operations, logistics, and assets, is designed to strengthen the emotional bonds and identification of the citizens of Israel, in particular the youth, with the state remembrance day and with the fallen.

Through the Izkor website, web users can light general memorial candles or a personal candle memorial candle, from a search list, write a personal dedication and share it on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram. Additionally, you can view all the dedications on their personal memorial page.

To light a candle, go to: https://www.izkor.gov.il/memorycandle



Tags Defense Ministry IDF remembrance day social media candle lighting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by