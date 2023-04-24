The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
OneFamily's annual Yom Hazikaron Ceremony for Fallen Soliders and Victims of terror

Join the OneFamily Fund- Israel’s organization for promoting and defending the rights and needs of terror victims, as they memorize civilian terror victims on Yom Hazikaron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
APRIL 24, 2023 12:35
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
One Family Yom Hazikaron 2022 Ceremony (photo credit: Meir Pawlowski )
One Family Yom Hazikaron 2022 Ceremony
(photo credit: Meir Pawlowski )

Yom Hazikaron – Israel Remembrance Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror is the one day that Israelis and Jews around the world are united in commemorating the sacrifice that has been paid in human terms to defend and sustain the Jewish State. Initially established as a military memorial observance, the advent of civilian terror resulted in expanding the significance of the day to acknowledge the need of bereaved families to have a recognized forum as an integral part of Remembrance Day.

OneFamily Fund, Israel’s organization for promoting and defending the rights and needs of terror victims, is at the forefront of memorializing civilian terror victims on Yom Hazikaron. It is involved in three primary memorial ceremonies for the English speaking community taking place on Monday night .The main ceremony is held at the outdoor OneFamily garden at 28 Rachel Imenu Street in Jerusalem. The ceremony is an emotional encounter with families who have suffered most grievously from acts of terror.

The victims are represented by nine family members who will remember their parents, children, husbands and siblings. 

*The ceremony is in Hebrew with English subtitles throughout the entire evening on very large screens. 



Tags remembrance day soldiers Yom hazikaron Yom Hazikaron 2023
