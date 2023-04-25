2 IDF soldiers imprisoned, 1 suspended after Golani brigade walkout

Two IDF soldiers were imprisoned and a third was suspended on Monday following the Golani brigade's 51st battalion's mass walkout last week.

The three soldiers, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit, were determined to be the main instigators of the incident.

The rest of the unit will be required to complete a series of educational disciplinary activities before returning to their usual training and work schedule.

The soldiers' punishments will take effect after Israeli Independence Day, according to Israeli media. KAN reported that the two soldiers sentenced to prison were given 15 and 20 days respectively. What is more, the third will be suspended for 28 days.

"This is a serious incident that is not in line with IDF values," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The Golani training walkout

The entirety of the 51st battalion of the Golani brigade walked out of training on April 18 in protest of the removal of their commander from his position.

His transfer out of the unit was precipitated by being deemed unfit for the job.

The soldiers put their weapons inside the training building on their base and left. They were then called for a disciplinary conversation. The Golani soldiers emphasized the fact that they did not leave their weapons unattended, they left them under the supervision of others.

They explained that they walked out because of the treatment their battalion has been getting. Per their statement: "We are tired of being silent. For a long time, we have been disrespected by the battalions responsible for us."

They also said that "the straw that broke the camel's back" was the transfer of their commander, who they referred to as "a father [to us] these last four months. [He] brought the battalion to heights that nobody had seen before.

Amir Bohbot/Walla and Or Pirro/Walla contributed to this report.