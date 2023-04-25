Ex-US envoy Jason Greenblatt joins Israeli think tank as diplomacy chief

Former Trump administration Israeli envoy Jason Greenblatt has joined the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs think tank as its senior director for Arab-Israeli diplomacy.

Greenblatt is an accomplished diplomat with years of experience working in the Middle East. Arguably, his crowning achievement was playing a key role in developing the Abraham Accords.

This historic treaty, signed in 2020, saw Israel normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Greenblatt also was one of just a select few officials who had insider knowledge of then-US president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, alongside then-US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Kushner's aide Avi Berkowitz.

"Jason brings with him a wealth of experience and close relations with Arab states across the region including some without normalization agreements with Israel," Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs president Dan Diker said.

JCPA President Dan Diker and Director-General Yehiel Leiter exchange signatures on the memorandum of understanding with Dr. Desalegn Ambaw Belete, executive director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs (credit: JCPA)

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs: Not a "think tank" but a "do tank"

Greenblatt's joining comes after the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs hosted the first Arab-Israel-Africa security conference, bringing five different Arab policy centers and 25 different African institutes to Jerusalem back in March. At this conference, the Israeli think tank signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia's Institute of Foreign Affairs to collaborate on national security issues, including water and food security.

"The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs is not just a think tank, it's a 'do tank,'" Greenblatt said in a statement.

"Aside from producing top quality research and strategic policy initiatives, JCPA now serves as a convener and communications hub for policy, diplomacy and communications connecting the Arab world, Africa, Israel land the West. I am proud to join JCPA as senior director for Israel-Arab policy, building on the work I was privileged to do while serving as White House Middle East envoy."