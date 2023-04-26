Countries around the world wish Israel happy Independence Day

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry congratulated Israel on its 75th Independence Day as one of several nations to wish the Jewish state a happy birthday.

"Out nations have been paying an immense price for freedom," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

"We are ready to stand together in the face of our common challenges and threats. May the friendly land of [Israel] be filled with peace, joy & prosperity!"

Who else wished Israel a happy Independence Day?

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier shared a video on social media Tuesday in honor of Israel's Independence Day.

"When David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel 75 years ago, the Jewish people finally gained a homeland, finally gained their own state – after centuries of violence, persecution and displacement, of rampant antisemitism, after the betrayal of all civilized values that was [the Holocaust]," the president said. "The Declaration of Independence in 1948 gave the Jews in the Diaspora more than just a geographical homeland. It gave them a spiritual home. It gave them a promise of a better future – in freedom, justice, security and peace."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS. (credit: Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.)

Steinmeier further discussed Germany's history with the Holocaust and said how important German-Israeli reconciliation has been.

"We Germans are full of admiration as we look to Israel's development and flourishing through the decades and we want to use all the strength of our friendship to support Israel's path to the future – in freedom, justice and security with 'equality of social and political rights,' as the declaration of independence promised all citizens 75 years ago."

Romanian Ambassador to Israel Radu Ioanid, who is also a noted Holocaust historian, also wished Israel a happy birthday on behalf of his country.

"Romania was one of the first countries to recognize Israel in 1948, maintaining uninterrupted diplomatic relations ever since," Ioanid tweeted, adding that he was "Very proud of the human and cultural bond fostered by Romanian aliyah and its contribution to Israeli development."

