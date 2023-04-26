On Thursday, April 27, the Jerusalem Post will celebrate the people who have built and strengthened Israel over the last 75 years, as well as the diversity and tolerance that make up the country, with the "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" event at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The joint initiative of the Jerusalem Post at the Museum of Tolerance will nurture dialogue about issues of religion and state, US-Israel relations, judicial reform, and Jewish-Arab tensions, holding space for both sides of the story as it does so.

Among those participating in the event are politicians, diplomats, cyber experts, scientists, business leaders and more.

The list of speakers includes President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Governor of Florida Ron Desantis, US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and philanthropist and businessman Sylvan Adams, as well as many others.

DeSantis, who is currently visiting Israel as part of a Florida/Asian trade delegation, will deliver a keynote address at the Museum of Tolerance, focusing on the importance of the US-Israel relationship.

While in-person tickets are sold out, "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" will be streamed live on jpost.com and on the Jerusalem Post Facebook page.

A full list of speakers and a program of the event can be found at https://congress.jpost.com/faces-of-israel-23/.