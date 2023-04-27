Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis signed an anti-hate bill that would strengthen his state's ability to fight antisemitism at The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem Celebrate the Faces of Israel Conference in the nation's capital on Thursday.

“We are doing what we can do in Florida to enhance the ability to hold people accountable when that really crosses the line into threatening conduct,” he said. “We are fighting back.”

Israeli sovereignty over a united Jerusalem is critical for religious freedom in the city, he said during a keynote address he delivered at the conference.

“With Israeli sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem, people have the ability to visit those sites freely. That would not be true if it were in other hands," DeSantis said.

This is a developing story.