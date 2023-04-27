The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel and the US are 'lock-step' on security - US Ambassador Nides

US Ambassador Nides spoke during a discussion together with predecessor David Friedman.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 13:06
US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides in conversation with predecessor David Friedman and Jpost Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)
America is Israel's most strategic partner, particularly when it comes to security issues, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said during a panel discussion on Thursday at The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem Celebrate the Faces of Israel conference.

“On security matters Israel and the US are lock-step,” Nides said during a discussion with his predecessor David Friedman, moderated by The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer.

“We’re the most important friend of Israel and Israel is the most important friend of the US,” Nides emphasized at the conference.

He spoke as Jerusalem and Washington are experiencing a deep dispute over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform.

US-Brokered Abraham Accords are a success

Friedman said that the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords in which Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries, was proof that allies could disagree and still move forward on substantive matters.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides in conversation with predecessor David Friedman and Jpost Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post) US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides in conversation with predecessor David Friedman and Jpost Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

“We can’t let the perfect get in the way of the possible,” said Friedman as he noted that this is the reason that he gets along well with Nides, who has exactly the approach and looks to see what problems he can solve rather the ones that get in the way.

“There is a deep affection ad respect and trust between our two countries that is not going anywhere,” Friedman said. “The winds of politics change all the time,” he said, adding that despite this, “the relationship has endured.”



Tags Israel United States security Abraham Accords
