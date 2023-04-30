The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Protests set for ex-court head Aharon Barak's home, supporters fear for safety

Demonstrators "filled with rage" and "violence" were ready to harm Barak, alleged the military reservist NGO.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 11:19

Updated: APRIL 30, 2023 11:22
Aharon Barak. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Aharon Barak.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

NGOs expressed fear for High Court Justice President Aharon Barak's safety, after pro-judicial reform and counter-protests were set to be held Sunday evening at his Tel Aviv home, the Brothers in Arms anti-reform group said.

"The Brothers in Arms reservist protest won't let them threaten him," the group said. "We will stand by Aharon Barak and push away violence and incitement."

The NGO said that the conduct of pro-reform protesters in Jerusalem on Thursday, in which they stepped on pictures of justices and incited against them, they would also physically harm them.

"The Brothers in Arms reservist protest won't let them threaten him. We will stand by Aharon Barak and push away violence and incitement."

Brothers in Arms

The Movement for Quality of Government in Israel (MQG) called on Friday for an immediate increase in security for Barak, High Court President Hayut and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara in response to alleged incitement and claims of Jerusalem protesters trampling on banners displaying images of justices.

FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MQG said that Barak's home had been the site of "violent" demonstrations in recent weeks.

In a letter to Baharav-Miara, MQG called for her to open investigations into the acts, and the speeches given by some political leaders.

Levin's accusation to the High Court

Justice Minister Yariv Levin accused the High Court of protecting the neighborhoods of terrorists and not IDF soldiers, said MQG. The NGO asserted that this was part of incitement against the court.

"As if we learned nothing from [Yitzhak] Rabin's murder, once again evil winds are blowing in the streets of Jerusalem and fringe elements to our shame today hold the steering wheel of authority, inciting against the symbols of government," said MQG founder Dr. Eliad Shraga. "We already know where the incitement that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is leading can go, And we hope that this time we will know how to stop it in time."

Hundreds of thousands of pro-judicial reform protesters rallied in Jerusalem on Thursday. While judicial reform legislation has been paused in favor of negotiations, the Knesset's recess is set to end Sunday.



