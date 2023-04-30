The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court: Deprioritize non-orthodox adoption of non-Jewish kids

Non-orthodox families will be more able to adopt non-Jewish children, as adoption standards will be a case-by-case basis "in the best interest of the child," said the court.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 17:19
Two children sit on the beach. (photo credit: ISRAEL CANCER ASSOCIATION)
Two children sit on the beach.
(photo credit: ISRAEL CANCER ASSOCIATION)

After 20 years of legal dispute, non-Jewish children in the Israeli child services system will no longer be prioritized for orthodox Jewish families over non-orthodox families so that they can undergo conversion through orthodox conversion, the High Court of Justice said on Sunday.

Non-orthodox families will be more able to adopt non-Jewish children, as adoption standards will be a case-by-case basis "in the best interest of the child," said the court. The state agreed to the new standard.

"The child's best interests include their concrete needs, past, characteristics and difficulties," read the statement.

The result of a protracted battle 

The decision by nine justices came in response to a protracted battle over a twenty-year-old petition submitted by the Reform Movement's Legal Aid Center for Olim (LACO) against standards set by child services.

State services reportedly believed by the state that the best interest of the child was served by an orthodox Jewish conversion, which it was argued would allow them to avoid difficulties later in life such as religious marriage. The court said that it did not see "eye-to-eye" with the state on the standard.

A MOTHER with her baby: Jewish women in Israel have three children on average, exceeding the norm in other developed countries. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) A MOTHER with her baby: Jewish women in Israel have three children on average, exceeding the norm in other developed countries. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The 1981 Child Adoption Law, which required religious compatibility between the child and parents, and the opinion of the child.  Optimally, children would be adopted by parents of the same religion, but adoptions among different populations were possible but subject to court approval.

LACO said that parents who wished to adopt a non-Jewish child were referred to the government conversion system, but to get onto the waiting list were required to keep kosher, keep Shabbat, and commit to providing a religious education. Same-sex couples were disqualified.

The case was in large part delayed due to other petitions regarding the validity of conversions through non-orthodox denominations.

The Reform Movement's LACO welcomed the court's decision, but said that it was unfortunate that it took two decades to change the policy.

"We welcome the fact that after many years the Welfare Ministry has agreed to cancel the discriminatory and inappropriate child services policy, which gave priority to orthodox families in adopting children," said LACO director Nicole Maor. "Allowing the possibility of conversion within recognized Jewish communities will expand the number of parent able to adopt and create more successful matches between adopted [kids] and adopting [families]."



Tags high court of justice orthodox jews jewish law israel adoption Adoption
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by