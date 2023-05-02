The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After 9 years, Israeli schools still fail to close socio-economic gaps - state comptroller

In 2014, an equity budget was created specifically to allow for more designated hours to help socio-economically weaker students catch up in school to their peers.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MAY 2, 2023 16:00
Preparations at Gabrieli School in Tel Aviv, ahead of the opening of the school year tomorrow, on August 31, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Preparations at Gabrieli School in Tel Aviv, ahead of the opening of the school year tomorrow, on August 31, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel is failing to eliminate the education gaps between school students from high socio-economic backgrounds and low socio-economic backgrounds six years after a budget was designated to address the issue, according to a state comptroller report released on Tuesday.

In 2014, an equity budget was created specifically to allow for more designated hours to help socio-economically weaker students catch up in school to their peers from higher socio-economic backgrounds. The budget was created as a response to the fact that among OECD countries, Israel has some of the highest gaps in education by socio-economic background.

Between February and August of 2022, the state comptroller examined the extent to which the additional budget had helped to narrow the gap since 2014 and found that poor handling of the budget and the plan had mostly not helped.

Where is the Education Ministry failing?

Before the designated budget was formed, the budget allocated to weaker students was already higher than that of more fortunate classmates. Since receiving the extra designated budget, however, the allocated amount for weaker students has grown by just over NIS 1,500, a growth that the state comptroller deemed not enough to properly narrow gaps.

Arab students in the classroom at the Noreen school, in the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina, on January 17, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Arab students in the classroom at the Noreen school, in the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina, on January 17, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

On a more positive note, the state comptroller found that the new budget had indeed led to an increase in hours designated to caring for weaker students, leading to somewhat of an improvement in the situation. The issue, however, was that this increase was higher in Jewish schools than in Arab schools, meaning that weaker students in Arab schools still aren't getting the aid they need.

Additionally, even among Jewish schools, the increase was found to be higher in secular schools than in religious schools, with ultra-Orthodox schools receiving the least.

Another issue preventing a productive improvement was that the Education Ministry did not set itself measurable goals to track its improvement and therefore was never aware of its exact progress and what aspects needed more attention. There were also never any reviews of the measures taken to reach the objective and how effective they were.

The managerial problems also expressed themselves in the schools' lack of transparency regarding their use of the budget. While the schools were legally required to create a public system that would track their use of the budget, such a thing was never created.

The budget issues also branched out into the schools' allocation of funds. While the funds are specifically meant for extra hours to aid weak students, schools were found to be using some of it to further the integration reform of special needs students into regular classrooms. This meant that the project to narrow the gaps was not being fully implemented.

Furthermore, wealthier regional councils were supplementing their budget with independent incomes that less wealthy regional councils couldn't afford, giving the weaker students in wealthier regional councils an advantage over students at the same level from poorer places.

Finally, the report found that the education level was sinking across all Hebrew-speaking schools, while the gaps were continuing to widen across Arabic-speaking schools. This conclusion was drawn based on Israeli students' performance on the Program for International Student Assessment test (PISA) which is conducted by OECD countries.

Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school, at Assa Hail school in the Jewish settlement of Efrat in Gush Etzion, West Bank, September 1, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90) Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school, at Assa Hail school in the Jewish settlement of Efrat in Gush Etzion, West Bank, September 1, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

The test assesses international literacy among teens in the fields of reading, mathematics and science. In the 2018 test, the average Israeli student scored less on the test than the global average.

What does the state comptroller recommend?

The state comptroller noted that, based on the fact that the increase in designated aid hours for weaker students helped narrow the gaps slightly, better management of the project could bring a more significant change.

To that end, he recommended that the Education Ministry should conduct an organized assessment of how the implemented changes have helped and look at other nations' systems and formulate a proper multi-year plan to bring about real change.

In terms of using the allocated budget, the report recommended that the Education Ministry create a transparency system and designate the entire budget to the objective it was created for. 



Tags education school israel education education ministry Comptroller Report
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by