What are the top summer holiday destinations for Israelis?

The April holiday season is over, and now the people of Israel are preparing for the summer months when they often vacation in Israel and around the world. In light of this, we received from Alessandro Callari, the manager of the Israel, Italy and Malta region at Booking.com, the list of the 10 most popular and sought-after destinations by Israeli tourists for the 2023 summer season.

These destinations recorded the most bookings for accommodation including hotels, holiday apartments, resorts, alternative accommodations and more. It is important to note that the list of destinations is quite similar to the list of in-demand destinations for Passover 2023, and the list refers to the summer months (until the end of August).

According to the data, London is the most popular destination followed by a characteristic Israeli summer destination, but in Israel - Eilat. Eilat, in fact, is the only Israeli destination on the list of the ten most sought-after destinations among Israelis for the summer of 2023. Also on the list, Sharm el-Sheikh (8th place) and the Greek capital, Athens, closes the list.

Teenagers hold onto an inflatable water sport raft in the Red Sea, in Eilat (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Here are the 10 most sought-after summer destinations for Israelis:

1. London2. Eilat3. Amsterdam4. Paris5. Vienna6. Budapest7. Barcelona8. Sharm el-Sheikh9. Rome10. Athens