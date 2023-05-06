The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bus line in Ashdod excluded women due to Haredi students' harassment

A bus driver for the "Electric Afikin" company asked a woman not to board the bus for her own safety after Haredi men began shouting abuse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2023 03:22

Updated: MAY 6, 2023 03:26
A BUS STOPS outside the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem.
A BUS STOPS outside the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. The age of passengers allowed to ride for free should be lowered to 70, says the writer.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A 17-year-old girl in Ashdod tried to board a public bus from the Electric Afikim bus company but was told she couldn't board by the bus driver as it was a "bus for men only", according to publication Ashdodi.

The Ashdodi decided to investigate the incident. They found the line publically listed both on Google and public transportation apps as having a set route and no warnings that it was a route exclusively for men.

The investigators went directly to the Electric Afikim information center in the City mall in Ashdod. There, they were told by the center that there was no line 80 in Ahsdod. 

A senior official at Electric Afikim is said to have ordered and coordinated the line, whose purpose is to carry older students to a Yeshiva in Ashdod.

A reporter from Ashdodi boarded a different bus and asked the driver about line 80. The driver responded by telling her that line 80 was "for boys" and that they wouldn't let her board.

HAREDI STUDENTS attend a class at The Jerusalem College of Technology (credit: JCT)HAREDI STUDENTS attend a class at The Jerusalem College of Technology (credit: JCT)

Exclusions like this are illegal according to the Law Prohibiting Discrimination in Products, Services, and Entry to Entertainment Places and Public Places, 2000, with regards to "transportation services" section 3(a), which states explicitly that discrimination based on sex is prohibited on public transportation. 

Shouts of Shiksa

The vice president of Electric Afikim, Shai Malka, responded by saying that according to the investigation, a female passenger attempted to board the bus, leading the haredi passengers to shout "Shiksa" at her in an attempt to prevent her from boarding the bus.

The driver, who is not haredi, then informed her that it would be dangerous for her to board the bus and that for her safety she should not board. Malka then clarified that this "does not represent company policy," according to Walla.

Shiksa is a term originating in Yiddish and is used to describe Jewish women who do not follow Orthodox religious rules, the term can also be used to describe non-Jewish women.

Several city council members and the deputy mayor condemned the actions of the company. All of them reiterated that this is illegal and should not happen in Ashdod. 



