Israeli gov't is putting hatred in children, father of shot Arab teen says

Diar Omari, 19, was shot dead in an apparent road dispute, and the shooter claimed it was self-defense.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2023 10:57

Updated: MAY 7, 2023 11:39
MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative). (photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)
MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative).
(photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

The father of 19-year-old Diar Omari who was shot dead on Saturday by an Israeli Jewish man accused the government of creating more hate between Arabs and Jews on Sunday morning.

"After the right-wing government showed up, they were asked that anyone be allowed to have a gun that they have with them," he told Kan's Reshet Bet radio. "And what [the government] said is yes. This is how you create hate. You are putting hatred into our children."

"You are putting hatred into our children."

Diar Omaris father

He went on to claim that the man who shot his son did it on purpose and had been looking for an Arab to shoot.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been pushing legislation to help Israelis get firearm licenses more easily because he claims it would help to thwart terror attacks.

The shooter had alcohol in his system

The 32-year-old man suspected of killing Omari was arrested on Saturday, and the court extended his arrest on Sunday after police said that alcohol was found in his system.

Person pointing a gun at unseen target (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) Person pointing a gun at unseen target (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

The suspect's legal representation claimed that the motive for the shooting was not political and that it had been in self-defense.

Omari and the man who shot him seemingly got into a fight over a dispute on the road which led to the former's killing.



Tags Israel crime shooting arabs
