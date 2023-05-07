Netanyahu: 90% of Palestinian casualties are terrorists

Israel has the best record in the world of avoiding civilian casualties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Israel arrested over 110 terrorists since the beginning of 2023, the prime minister said.

Stopping terrorists “require complex actions, including entering the heart of cities with minimum harm to our forces and bystanders,” Netanyahu said. “Indeed, 90% of the Palestinian casualties are terrorists.”

Urban warfare presents unique challenges

"I doubt if any other army or security force is able to have such a result in cramped battle arenas rife with civilians, but our forces do it and they deserve praise,” he added.

Netanyahu thanked the IDF for killing the terrorists who murdered Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee last month.

IDF troops operating in Nablus, the West Bank, against terrorists who murdered the Dee sisters and mother, on May 4, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The long arm of Israel will reach whoever tries to harm our citizens,” he said.