Italy, Israel celebrate 75 years together on Ohana visit to Rome

Both houses of Italy’s parliament celebrated 75 years of Israeli independence and 75 years of the Italian Republic at an event with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Monday.

Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa introduced Ohana to the legislature saying that “this is not only our 75th anniversary, Israel is also celebrating 75 years to its establishment, which is why I invited my friend Amir Ohana, who is here with his partner, to honor us with his presence.”

Ohana sat in a place of honor in the Senate, with his partner, Alon, and Holocaust survivor and Italian Senator For Life Liliana Segre.

“Israel’s independence is not to be taken for granted,” Ohana said in a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. “We fight every day and every hour against enemies who want to destroy us.

“Italy is a true friend in Israel and we need its help in this struggle,” he said.

"Italy is a true friend of Israel"

Ohana asked in all of his meetings that Italy declare the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group and to join the effort to stop Iran’s nuclear project, as well as speak out against Palestinian officials’ support for terrorism.

The Knesset speaker also met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Constitutional Court President Silvana Sciarra and the Chamber of Deputies President Lorenzo Fontana.

Fontana called Israel “a young but stable democracy, a rare example in the Middle East.”

“Israel is at the forefront of scientific research, hi-tech, medicine and other areas where it is a model for us,” he stated.

Ohana and Fontana also dedicated a new joint exhibit in the Italian legislature titled The Knesset and the Camera [the Italian word for chamber] – 75 years of history and parliamentary democracy, featuring photos of warm ties and cooperation between the countries and parliaments.