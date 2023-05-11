The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In first, Israeli children with limb disabilities will receive allowance

The new budget approval will help provide parents of children with disabilities with help with their daily expenses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 21:33
Picture of the Labor and Welfare Committee voting on the approval of the budget. (photo credit: Knesset spokeswoman-Noam Moshkowitz)
Picture of the Labor and Welfare Committee voting on the approval of the budget.
(photo credit: Knesset spokeswoman-Noam Moshkowitz)

A new budget allocation for children with disabilities affecting one limb was approved by the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee on Thursday.

Previously, according to the law, only children with disabilities affecting two or more limbs were entitled to receive a disability allowance.

Due to the approval of the new budget, which will be brought into effect immediately, children with a disability affecting one limb will receive an allowance of NIS 1,527.

Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry member MK Yoav Ben-Tzur said: "This is good news for parents who need significant assistance for their children and by providing financial assistance we can help to alleviate the financial cost of some of the treatments and assistance for those dearest to them. Everything we can improve, we will examine and treat with the greatest of reverence and change all that we can."

National Insurance Institute Director-General Yarona Shalom said: "From this time, we want to put forward legislation in which parents of children with a disability affecting one limb will be able to receive an allowance for assistance in their daily expenses. I am glad that this day has come and we have done social justice [for the children]."

MK Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas). (credit: Courtesy)MK Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas). (credit: Courtesy)

Krembo Wings' summer camps

The youth movement Krembo Wings (Knafayim Shel Krembo) was forced to cancel their summer camps earlier this week due to a lack of funding from the government.

However, after Yesh Atid MK Simon Davidson filed an urgent query to Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Yaakov Mergi concerning the budget cuts, they were reversed.

Mergi said that the camps will take place and that the budget correspondingly would increase by NIS 17.5 million per year, according to Ynet. The program, which was founded in 2002 by social entrepreneur Adi Altschuler, helps to integrate children both those with and without special needs. The program has 9000 members and over 90 branches across Israel.



Tags health children disability Labor and Social Affairs Ministry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by