Noa Kirel, Neta Barzilai remix their Eurovision songs in viral video

Kirel reached third place in the Grand Finale of the Eurovision Song Contest after her phenomenal performance of "Unicorn."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 06:34
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023 (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Noa Kirel, Israel's representative at Eurovision 2023, and Netta Barzilai, Israel's representative who won the competition in 2018, remixed their songs "Unicorn" and "Toy" in a video published on TikTok on Saturday.

@kan_il Good evening EUROPE #eurovision2023 #אירוויזיון2023 #noakirel #toy #winner @Noa Kirel @Netta Barzilai ♬ Unicorn - Noa Kirel & כאן - תאגיד השידור הישראלי

In the video, Barzilai and Kirel can be seen sitting on the floor in at the contest venue in Liverpool clapping their hands to the beat while remixing their Eurovision songs together into a new melody.

After completing the short remix, the two Eurovision stars embraced.

Netta Barzilai performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)Netta Barzilai performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Kirel takes third place in Eurovision 2023

Kirel reached third place in the Grand Finale of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night after her phenomenal performance of "Unicorn," Israel's best performance since Barzilai's win in 2018.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Kirel won the fan favorite award in a competition on the official TikTok channel of Eurovision.

In 2018, Barzilai won the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her hit song "Toy," marking Israel's fourth win in the competition. Israel has taken part in the music competition for the past 50 years.

On Saturday night, while the audience conducted its votes, Barzilai joined other past Eurovision champions in a series of performances at the Eurovision competition, performing a rendition of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)."



Tags Eurovision Netta Barzilai Eurovision Song Contest Noa Kirel
