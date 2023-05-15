The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Eli Cohen makes first Israeli FM visit to Sweden in 22 years

The visit follows a thaw in relations between Jerusalem and Stockholm since 2021, after years of tensions.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 15, 2023 13:14
Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Sweden on Monday, making him the first Israeli foreign minister to do so in 22 years.

Cohen visited Sweden, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and encourage the continued warming of government, business and Jewish Diaspora ties.

“As president of the EU, Sweden is an important factor in Europe forming its stance on regional security,” Cohen said. “I will meet with Foreign Minister Billström, a great friend of Israel, and discuss ways to prevent funds from reaching those who aid terrorists and their families. We will continue to bring Israel-Sweden relations closer in international organizations.”

Cohen also pointed out that Sweden was one of the first countries to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism and said “we will continue to fight against all forms of hate.”

In addition to Billström, Cohen plans to meet with senior Swedish businesspeople and members of the local Jewish community.

The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

History of Sweden-Israel ties

Sweden-Israel relations reached a low point in 2014 after Stockholm recognized a Palestinian state and its then-foreign minister Margot Wallström accused Israel of "extrajudicial killings" of Palestinians. She even connected a 2015 ISIS attack in Paris that killed 130 people to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli officials accused Wallström of hostility and even antisemitism. Israel did not allow her to visit and withdrew its ambassador to Stockholm.

In September 2021, then-foreign ministers Yair Lapid and Anne Linde became the highest-level officials from Israel and Sweden to speak, in what Lapid said "symbolizes the relaunching of relations." Linde visited Israel weeks later.



