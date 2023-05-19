Multiple violent incidents reported across Israel overnight

On the evening on May 18, Israeli media reports that a man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Kfar Yasif. Police are still looking for the individual responsible for the shooting.

The man was reportedly identified to be 28-year-old Faras Masaeda, the son of the deputy head of the village council Yasif Zahi Masaeda.

A 20-year-old man was also injured in a shooting in Lod, according to Ynet.

Earlier the same day, a 60-year-old man was shot dead in Lod, according to Israeli media.

The murder in Kfar Yasif is the 80th murder to occur in Arab societies this year, a number considered abnormally high compared to previous years. Police have solved 8 of the murders so far, last year they solved 24.

Police reactions to the murders

Deputy Superintendent Haim Taib is reported to have laid the blame at insufficient sentencing. He is quoted as claiming that even when police manage to stop or solve a crime, the punishment doesn’t match the severity of the crime.

Police operate at a crime scene in Nazareth, December 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"This is a war, and in a war there is no war and there is not just one conflict in this sector, there are a large number of conflicts. The Israel Police is aware of the conflicts and provides a response. The rising violence is not only the property of the Arab sector, certainly in recent times. We see it as well In the Jewish sector, unfortunately, we have become a violent society,” Taib reportedly said.

The media also reports that Taib insists that, while only 8 of the murders have been solved, police have successful thwarted 28 attempted murders

"Most of these incidents were in the Arab sector. Most of these incidents are people with a bullet in their barrel who were on their way to murder and were thwarted by the police. Sometimes a foil is a patrol officer who is on duty and encounters a criminal terrorist, as the Commissioner defined it, it is a criminal terrorist who came to take lives or to hurt people and strive for contact," he explained.

Explaining the lack of solved cases, Taib allegedly said "not all crime scenes in the Arab sector are easy crime scenes. We often encounter disruption of a crime scene. When we arrive at the crime scene after receiving the report at Moked 100, the recording devices of the cameras, suddenly we cannot find those, scenes that are cleaned and blurred, so the investigation is not simple. No murder case is on the shelf, and sometimes it takes a very long time to decipher a murder."