IDF officers imprisoned, suspended for firing weapons naked

Three IDF officers were brought before a superior officer for judgment on Sunday after involvement in an incident in which two of them used firearms while nude.

An officer from the IDF's Sayeret Nahal was suspended last week after going to the shooting range with another soldier while both of them were naked.

The individuals involved were brought before the commander of Sayeret Nahal, Col. Oren Simcha, on Sunday to receive final judgment.

The commander in charge of the shooting range who enabled the indecent behavior was sentenced to 21 days in military prison. The nature of his service, if it is able to continue after prison time, will be reviewed by his division commander.

The two officers, who were caught firing weapons naked, were also sentenced to 21 days of imprisonment followed by a four-month suspension from combat.

"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the IDF's values," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit last week.

