IDF officers imprisoned, suspended for firing weapons naked

The individuals involved were brought before the commander of Sayeret Nahal, Col. Oren Simcha, on Sunday to receive final judgment. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 05:19
Israeli Golani soldiers seen during a firing training in a fire range at the Golani divisional training base, on August 1, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli Golani soldiers seen during a firing training in a fire range at the Golani divisional training base, on August 1, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Three IDF officers were brought before a superior officer for judgment on Sunday after involvement in an incident in which two of them used firearms while nude. 

An officer from the IDF's Sayeret Nahal was suspended last week after going to the shooting range with another soldier while both of them were naked.

The individuals involved were brought before the commander of Sayeret Nahal, Col. Oren Simcha, on Sunday to receive final judgment. 

The commander in charge of the shooting range who enabled the indecent behavior was sentenced to 21 days in military prison. The nature of his service, if it is able to continue after prison time, will be reviewed by his division commander. 

A soldier from the Granite Battalion of the Nahal Brigade is seen holding a Tavor rifle while training in the Golan Heights (Illustrative). (credit: Nir Gal, IDF Spokesperson's Unit/Flickr) A soldier from the Granite Battalion of the Nahal Brigade is seen holding a Tavor rifle while training in the Golan Heights (Illustrative). (credit: Nir Gal, IDF Spokesperson's Unit/Flickr)

The two officers, who were caught firing weapons naked, were also sentenced to 21 days of imprisonment followed by a four-month suspension from combat. 

"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the IDF's values," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit last week. 

Recent incidents resulting in the suspension of IDF soldiers

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents in recent months in which IDF soldiers were suspended.

Last month, two IDF soldiers were imprisoned and a third was suspended on Monday following a mass walkout by the Golani brigade's 51st battalion.

In March, IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar suspended Col. “G” for misconduct regarding the protests against the government’s judicial overhaul policy.



