Wildfire spreading near Petah Tikva, train traffic stopped

A wildfire broke out near the Segula industrial zone in Petah Tikva on Monday morning, with train traffic and roads in the area blocked by emergency services as they battled the flames.

Highway 40 from Segula junction northward was blocked to traffic. About 200 students who were in a nearby park were evacuated by emergency services after the fire erupted.

20 firefighting teams and four firefighting aircraft battled the flames on three fronts, including one front in the Baptist Village in which a number of homes have been evacuated, one front by houses in the Hen neighborhood and one front near an abandoned building and eucalyptus trees.

Firefighters fight a wildfire near Petah Tikva, May 22, 2023. (Credit: Fire and Rescue Services)

As of yet, the firefighters have not gained control of the flames.