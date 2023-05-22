‘Optimism’ in Jerusalem about direct flights to Saudi Arabia

Israel is hopeful that it will be able to arrange direct flights from Israel to Saudi Arabia for the Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, this year, in a further step towards normalization.

“There is optimism,” a diplomatic source said on Monday of the continuing efforts.

The remarks came after days of persistent reports on a breakthrough in talks ahead of the pilgrimage set to take place on June 26-July 1 this year.

Only Israeli Muslims would be allowed on the flights from Ben-Gurion and Ramon Airports, according to Maariv.

Last year 2,700 Israelis made their way to Mecca and about 4,500 are expected to do so. In the past, most traveled via Jordan.

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca on September 21, 2015 (credit: REUTERS/AHMAD MASOOD)

FM Cohen says normalization with Saudi Arabia a matter of time

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told The Jerusalem Post last week that normalization with Saudi Arabia is “not a matter of if, but of when. We and Saudi Arabia have the same interests.”

White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) about peace with Israel during their visit to Jeddah this month, Cohen said.

The foreign minister told N12 on Saturday night that normalization with Saudi Arabia could come in the next six months to a year, though senior Saudi officials have always said publicly that headway must be made between Israel and the Palestinians for Riyadh to take that step.

MBS said at the Arab League summit in Jeddah last week that "the Palestinian issue was and remains the central issue for Arab countries, and it is at the top of the kingdom’s priorities."

"We will not delay in providing assistance to the Palestinian people in recovering their lands, restoring their legitimate rights and establishing an independent state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital,” he stated.

Israel has sought direct flights to Jeddah for the pilgrimage to Mecca since 2018, and made a concerted diplomatic effort last summer, when US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia in July. Riyadh allowed Israeli commercial flights in its airspace at the time, but not the new flights.

Biden said that he welcomed “related steps under discussion to include direct flights from Israel to Jeddah for next year’s Haj on approved carriers.”