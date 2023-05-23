The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hundreds of Students worldwide attend Entrepreneurship programs at TAU

The programs will take place at TAU’s Coller School of Management, and they will expose the international students to the world of entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and innovation in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2023 15:07
MBA students from leading universities in Europe, the US, East Asia and South America at TAU’s Coller School of Management programs (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
MBA students from leading universities in Europe, the US, East Asia and South America at TAU's Coller School of Management programs (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Hundreds of MBA students from leading universities in Europe, the US, East Asia and South America will participate in TAU’s Coller School of Management programs designed to expose them to the world of entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and innovation in Israel. The Doing Business in Israel (DBI) program at TAU’s Coller School of Management includes lectures on various topics, combining entrepreneurship and management along with lectures on humanities given by TAU lecturers, in addition to meetings with Israel’s leading entrepreneurs, visiting leading Star-up companies, VCs and hubs.  

For many years, Tel Aviv University has been ranked at the top of the international academic institutions ranked by the number of alumni who have founded VC-backed start-ups. In a ranking published last November by Pitchbook, TAU was ranked 7th in the world and first outside the USA, the only university outside the US ranked in the top ten. In addition, a Stanford University study assessing the number of unicorns (privately held start-ups valued at over $1 billion) established by the alumni of universities outside the USA ranked TAU in first place with 16 unicorns.

Udi Aharoni, the academic director of the program, notes that the program began a decade ago, and in light of TAU’s international achievements, many leading universities around the world were interested in the program for their students.  Among the top universities taking part in the program this year are New York University, Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and McCombs School of Business from the University of Texas from the United States, The University of British Columbia from Canada, WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management, Germany, Fudan and Tsinghua universities from China and many more.

Udi Aharoni, CEO and Academic Director of Lahav Executive Education, TAU: “Tel Aviv University is leading in international rankings in the field of entrepreneurship and therefore attracts many student delegations. The program exposes international students to the rapid growth Israel has experienced, from Start-Up Nation to Scale-Up Nation, and the different Israeli mindset. It draws attention among the leading universities around the world, who want to draw from the accumulated knowledge in Israel and particularly in TAU.”

 Debbie Carney, MBA Exchange Programs Coordinator, University of Texas: “The program in its current form is already running for several years, and we are getting very positive feedback from our students, who are excited to go to Israel. Just like Israel, Austin, Texas is an entrepreneur hub in the US, and as such, our students have a great exchange of ideas when coming to TAU.”  



Tags tel aviv university business students management
