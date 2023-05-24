The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On the brink: Israel's Metula ups security in the face of Hezbollah threat

As Hezbollah exhibits its military preparedness, Metula enhances its security measures and fortifies its homes with mandated safe rooms.

By MICHAEL SFARADI/THE MEDIA LINE, DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MAY 24, 2023 11:03

Updated: MAY 24, 2023 11:05
Hezbollah members take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon May 21, 2023 (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah members take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon May 21, 2023
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Since the 2006 war between Israel and the armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, the Israel-Lebanon border has seen periods of uneasy calm, intermittently disrupted by sporadic cross-border skirmishes and fire exchanges. Now, it appears that Hezbollah may be preparing for another prolonged military operation against its southern neighbor.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

In response, the Israeli border town of Metula is bolstering its security to safeguard its citizens from a potential surge of violence from the north.

Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militia acting largely as a proxy for Iran in the region, recently hosted members of the country’s foreign press corps to showcase its military readiness. The group is engaging in maneuvers and training exercises that it claims are in preparation for renewed attacks on Israel.

In an area that Israelis refer to as the "finger of the Galilee," where Israeli territory is bordered on two sides by Lebanon and one side by the Golan Heights and Syria, an air of apprehension, strikingly at odds with the pastoral landscape, prevails.

Nestled within this finger is Metula, Israel's northernmost town, whose city limits extend right up to the border.

The home of Malki Maoz was recently upgraded with the addition of a new safe room, in Metula, Israel. (credit: DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE) The home of Malki Maoz was recently upgraded with the addition of a new safe room, in Metula, Israel. (credit: DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE)

In Metula, the high concentration of military vehicles and advanced equipment vigilantly monitoring the border 24/7 is impossible to overlook.

Special safe rooms being added to apartment buildings

Since 1995, Israeli law has mandated that all newly constructed housing includes specially designed safe rooms to shelter families from shelling. Contractors cannot receive approval for building plans, and new houses cannot be connected to utilities such as water, electricity, and sewage without these shelters.

Prior to 1995, apartment buildings were built with communal shelters. These are no longer deemed adequate, and public funds have been allocated to retrofit these structures, ensuring that every unit is equipped with its own safe room.

Accessible from within the house, these safe rooms serve as an additional space for the family, but one furnished with all the characteristics of an air-raid shelter.

These safe rooms are fortified with reinforced concrete walls at least 40 centimeters thick, providing effective protection during bombings. One-way valves permit air to flow from the inside out, whereas air from outside must pass through a filtration device. If a sensor detects lethal gas, the airflow from outside is entirely blocked.

Many who witnessed Hezbollah's military exercise near the Israel-Lebanon border say they are convinced that the next round of violence between the militia and Israel is inevitable, and only a matter of time.

The pivotal uncertainty remains: Will Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, and his associates confront Israel alone, as they have in the past, or will Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or other forces allied with Tehran stand by their side?



Tags Hezbollah Lebanon safety security The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by