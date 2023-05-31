Israel denies parole of Palestinian terrorist Walid Daqqah

The early release of terrorist Walid Daqqah was denied by a parole hearing on Wednesday, after a protest and social media campaign by Daqqah’s victim’s family which drew support and statements from Israeli politicians and activists.

Daqqah’s family said that the parole board decision was a death sentence for the ill terrorist, who is afflicted with bone marrow cancer. The appeal for Daqqah’s early release was based on his worsening condition, which supporters asserted required consistent medical treatment outside of prison.

Ortal Tamam, niece of the IDF Moshe Tamam who has tortured and murdered by Daqqah’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell in 1984, welcomed the decision and told The Jerusalem Post that she hoped that the story would end with Wednesday’s hearing.

“There are still special committees, and there may still be more attempts by the terrorist to free himself,” Tamam in a Facebook post.

Intensification of the protests

The Daqqah family called on legal organizations and Palestinian factions to intensify their protests and efforts for the convict’s release before he succumbed to his disease.

Handcuffed hands rest on prison bars. (Illustrative) (credit: MATTHEW HENRY)

Both families and their respective supporters verbally confronted one another in front of the Ramle Prisons Commission early Wednesday morning.

Tamam on Wednesday thanked supporters from across the political spectrum for their aid in raising awareness on the issue and ensuring that authorities would not “reward” or submit to terrorism.

“If you put everyone in a room they wouldn’t agree on a million things. There were people on the far right and far left and the center, and they were all good, Zionist people and moral people” who joined protests. “Thank you to our elected officials, from the coalition and opposition, who came and said clearly that there is no politics in the war on terrorism.”

Tamam said that people whom she had never even met had given their all to aid the family, which included influencers. She thanked lawyers and organizations that took up her family’s cause, including attorney Maurice Hirch, the Bitchonistim, Im Tirzu, the Choose Life bereaved families forum and the Religious Zionist Youth movement.

The controversy of the parole hearing

Daqqah’s parole hearing had been originally held last Wednesday, but the decision has been delayed by a week.

The parole hearing was the subject of controversy not only due to Daqqah’s crimes, but also because the family was not properly informed of the terrorist’s potential release, and because his case was reportedly heard before a regular committee rather than a special committee. Tamam previously explained to The Post that terrorist paroles were only supposed to be heard before special committees, and regular committees were more lenient.

Tamam told the Post on Wednesday that the Israel Prison Service continued to insist that these failings were the result of “human error.”