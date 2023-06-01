The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Likud MK suggests Israeli parents are turning children gay

Nissim Vaturi in an interview stated that children shouldn't be influenced to be gay, citing parents giving dolls to boys as an example.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 15:28

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 15:31
MARCHING IN Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride Parade, last year. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
MARCHING IN Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride Parade, last year.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi caused outrage when he suggested Israeli parents are influencing their children to be homosexual when asked about his thoughts ahead of the Jerusalem pride march in an interview with the Knesset Channel on Wednesday.

"If you are saying that there is a pro-LGBT curriculum, there are parents who encourage children to be gay, they give their child a doll because they think the child needs to be homosexual now, but this is not right. Nobody should influence people, neither Avi Maoz nor secular people," Vaturi said.

"There's no need to advertise things, there's no need to advertise being LGBT. The child should choose what to be, religious, secular or gay. People need to choose their path for themselves," the MK added.

Roee Neuman, one of the leaders of the protest against the government's plans for judicial reform, strongly attacked Vatori in response and wrote on his Twitter account: "Wow, I don't know where to begin to explain this to the LGBT-phobic scum Vaturi. I grew up in an environment where I didn't know one gay person, I didn't play with dolls and I am still very gay.

"Nobody is making anybody gay or trans. Instead, I grew up with an insane fear that people would find out that I am gay."



