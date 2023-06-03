The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem man given 11 year sentence for multiple sex crimes against women

Yitzhak Sharifi targeted single mothers who were experiencing serious economic hardship and exploited them, economically and sexually.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 06:13
Yitzhak Sharifi is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on May 30, 2023. Photo by Flash90 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Yitzhak Sharifi is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on May 30, 2023. Photo by Flash90
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Yitzhak Sharifi, 58, to 11 years in prison, probation, and compensation for the victims of his crimes, on Tuesday. He was convicted of several serious crimes against 30 women, among other things, soliciting them to engage in prostitution and have sexual relations with him, while cheating them and exploiting their economic hardship.

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office (Criminal) requested, through attorney Michal Azoulai, that the defendant be sentenced to 18 years in prison, probation, and that he pay compensation to the complainants, and a monetary fine.

As part of the arguments for his sentence, the prosecution emphasized the serious harm the defendant had inflicted on the dozens of women and the great damage caused to them

The prosecution during his sentencing hearing had said: "The indictments to which the defendant admitted include 30 charges, and behind each charge, the story of a woman, of a mother, who is a world unto herself... The indictments show that the defendant's occupation and his mission in this life were to locate women in distress, to deceive them in the ugliest way possible that comes to mind, and hurt them badly. The accused, as an insatiable well-oiled machine, who for a decade, non-stop, worked intensively to satisfy his sexual desires and urges."

Yitzhak Sharifi is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on May 30, 2023. Photo by Flash90 (credit: FLASH90) Yitzhak Sharifi is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on May 30, 2023. Photo by Flash90 (credit: FLASH90)

Over the course of a decade, beginning in 2012, Sharifi used false identities to approach 30 women, most of them single mothers in a difficult economic situation. He fraudulently sought intimate photos of them, met with them, and had relationships with them while presenting various misrepresentations of himself and giving them false promises.

Took advantage of single mothers

Sharifi took advantage of the economic plight of women by offering to set them up with wealthy men. Posing as a wealthy man by using a fictitious character he created, he offered to meet with them to have several sexual encounters with him in return for a large cash payment.

The women were asked to complete a quota of meetings with him, that they only committed to at the end of all the meetings with the "sponsor." The women were promised payment for all the meetings.

He instructed his friends to approach the women as one of those characters and coordinate a meeting with them.  On the basis of the series of false representations and in view of their severe economic hardship, he deliberately and systematically used punishments to take intimate photos of them, which he then sent to other women, under his false identities.

Sharifi also sent the photos to different men and all this without the approval and consent of women.



Tags Israel Jerusalem crime prostitution Jerusalem District Court sexual abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by