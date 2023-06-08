The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aviation experts gather in Tel Aviv to discuss the future of the industry

The conference delved into various aspects of the industry, with a particular focus on aircraft and engine financing and leasing, oil costs and the broader aviation market.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 10:28
Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference was held in Tel-Aviv this week for the third time. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference was held in Tel-Aviv this week for the third time.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference concluded its successful third edition in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, bringing together industry leaders, aviation experts and key stakeholders to discuss critical topics shaping the aviation market.

The conference delved into various aspects of the industry, with a particular focus on aircraft and engine financing and leasing, oil costs and the broader aviation market.

One of the highlights of the conference was the presentation of market forecasts for the next 10 to 20 years by the three major aircraft manufacturers, namely Boeing, Airbus and Embraer. 

Insights into the future of the aviation industry

These projections provided valuable insights into the future direction of the aviation industry, helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of the market outlook.

Globally-renowned aviation experts, as well as CEOs of Israel's passenger airlines, El Al, Israir and Arkia, including Dina Ben-Tal, Uri Sirkis and Gadi Tepper, attended the conference.

An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

These key players shared their expertise and perspectives on the current investment market, with a particular focus on midlife aircraft and engines. Ran Ackerman, Senior Vice President at MK Aviation, who chaired the conference and moderated the Aircraft and Engines Investment Panel, shed light on the dynamics and trends shaping investment decisions in the industry.



Tags El Al Boeing Israeli aviation Plane aviation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by