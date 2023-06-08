The Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference concluded its successful third edition in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, bringing together industry leaders, aviation experts and key stakeholders to discuss critical topics shaping the aviation market.

The conference delved into various aspects of the industry, with a particular focus on aircraft and engine financing and leasing, oil costs and the broader aviation market.

One of the highlights of the conference was the presentation of market forecasts for the next 10 to 20 years by the three major aircraft manufacturers, namely Boeing, Airbus and Embraer.

Insights into the future of the aviation industry

These projections provided valuable insights into the future direction of the aviation industry, helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of the market outlook.

Globally-renowned aviation experts, as well as CEOs of Israel's passenger airlines, El Al, Israir and Arkia, including Dina Ben-Tal, Uri Sirkis and Gadi Tepper, attended the conference.

An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

These key players shared their expertise and perspectives on the current investment market, with a particular focus on midlife aircraft and engines. Ran Ackerman, Senior Vice President at MK Aviation, who chaired the conference and moderated the Aircraft and Engines Investment Panel, shed light on the dynamics and trends shaping investment decisions in the industry.