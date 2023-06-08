The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rothman: Investigate spyware evidence in compromised double murder case

The evidence withdrawn on Monday had been collected from the stored data on computers.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 19:05

Updated: JUNE 8, 2023 19:08
SIMCHA ROTHMAN, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was said to have ‘ruffled a few feathers’ when he addressed the Jewish Federations of North America last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SIMCHA ROTHMAN, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was said to have ‘ruffled a few feathers’ when he addressed the Jewish Federations of North America last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman called on Thursday for a special hearing of the NSO Pegasus scandal in light of evidence on Monday being withdrawn from a Haifa area double murder case because it was illegally obtained by police with spyware.

In a series of hearings in which a 2021 report on police spyware use was presented to the Law Committee, it was found that illegally collected information had not been given to investigators and presented as evidence in court.

The evidence withdrawn on Monday had been collected from the stored data on computers, and included in the police investigation file, given to prosecutors and submitted as evidence to the Haifa District Court proceedings.

"The withdrawal of the evidence in the case of the double murders of Shafa and Salah Abu-Hassan from Baqa al-Gharbiyye due to evidence obtained through spyware in violation of court orders clearly contradicts what is alleged in the [Deputy Attorney-General Amit] Merari report and what the State Attorney's Office reported to the Law Committee," Rothman wrote on Facebook. "The latest discovery and what was revealed raises real concerns that false information was provided."

Rothman said the hearing would be convened at the beginning of next week.

NSO Group logo is shown on a smartphone which is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)NSO Group logo is shown on a smartphone which is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Investigation of spyware use

The State Attorney's Office said on Monday that it had only just discovered the legally dubious evidence in its investigation of spyware use. Since February 2022 it had examined 27 cases in which spyware was used to access computer data beyond what had been permitted by judges, but this the first case in which the illegally collected data was presented at court.

Police and prosecutors have been criticized for their purchase and use of spyware against over 1080 targets from 2015-2021. The malware allowed the illegal harvesting of information from phones, contacts, applications, and call and chat histories.

Some of the use of the software was beyond the expiry date of warrants. Critics have argued that the use of the spyware goes beyond the powers of the Wiretapping Law, which allows for the use of physical devices to intercept active communications between two phones. Some, like the Public Defender's Office, argue that the use of spyware by police is unregulated is an infringement on individual rights and privacy.



Tags murder israeli news cyber security Spy NSO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by