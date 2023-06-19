The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ukraine's first lady arrives in Israel to learn about childhood PTSD

Zelenska plans to meet with Israeli trauma experts as part of plan to combat childhood trauma from life in war zones.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 14:46
Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, during a breakfast meeting with President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal. (photo credit: YIGAL SLAVIN)
Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, during a breakfast meeting with President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal.
(photo credit: YIGAL SLAVIN)

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has arrived in Israel this week on a trip focused on post-traumatic healing in children. Zelenska's visit came following an invitation from Israel's President, Isaac Herzog.

Zelenska's visit will focus on the first ladies' joint project for Ukraine to adopt Israeli resilience programs to help Ukrainians suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms.

One of her first stops while in Israel was meeting with President Herzog's wife, Michal Herzog, where they met at their residence in Tel Aviv for breakfast. The two were joined by President Herzog himself, ahead of a full day of work to address the needs of post-traumatic recovery in children by both first ladies. The President joined as a tribute to the joint effort to alleviate the suffering of the children in the war and the overall humanitarian effort.

The two will spend their day at the Safra Children's Hospital, and Sheba Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan. Their day will continue with a discussion at the Israeli Trauma Coalition and NATAL: the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, both of which have been visited by Ukrainian mental health experts have visited Israel to learn from Israeli professionals in the past.

Zelenska's meeting with these organizations is centered on learning more about how to deal with the care of children and trauma victims on a national basis, with the participation of senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Union. 

Ukraine's first lady also plans to visit wounded Ukrainian soldiers recuperating in Israel.

Olena Zelenska's global reach

Zelenska has traveled the world since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, to ask for humanitarian aid. She met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul last month, asking for mine detectors and demining equipment, as well as air defense systems.

Ukraine has also asked Israel for systems to counter Russian missile attacks, but Jerusalem cites the Russian Army’s involvement in Syria and the Jewish community in Russia as its reason for not sending military aid.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine, voting with it in the UN and sending missile warning systems and humanitarian aid, including a field hospital, armored ambulances, protective gear, and more.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags children ukraine trauma PTSD humanitarian aid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by