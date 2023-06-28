The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

West Bank unrest sets back Israel's normalization hopes, says Blinken

The Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 19:29
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after delivering remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy Summit in Washington, US, June 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after delivering remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy Summit in Washington, US, June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Turmoil in the West Bank, where violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians is spiraling, is making Israel's goal of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia "a lot tougher, if not impossible," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction, the latest move by the religious-nationalist coalition despite appeals form Washington not to fan rising tensions.

Blinken's conversation with Israeli officials

Asked at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York whether the dimmed prospect for a Palestinian state - given factors including Israeli settlement expansion and the recent uptick in violence in the West Bank - made normalization with Israel's neighbors more difficult, Blinken said this was part of his conversations with Israeli officials.

A Palestinian throws a stone during clashes with Israeli troops after Israeli settlers attack Umm Safa village near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) A Palestinian throws a stone during clashes with Israeli troops after Israeli settlers attack Umm Safa village near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

"We’ve told our friends and allies in Israel that if there's a fire burning in their backyard, it's going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia," Blinken said, adding that he has spoken about the issue with Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday.

"It's also, at least in our judgment as Israel's closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel's interest for this to happen - both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by