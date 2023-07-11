Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank and Snir are mobilizing for the benefit of children

Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, headed by Moshe Larry, accompanied by bank employees, volunteers from the direct banking sector in Mizrahi-Tefahot, joined forces last night with the founders of the Snir Association: Nir Shmol and Yoav Plateau-Sharon. Held a fun day for about 100 boys and girls from disadvantaged families, some of whom are at-risk, on the autistic spectrum and from special education, as part of a donation given by the Bank.

Moshe Larry, CEO of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, opened the event by saying: "As a business organization operating in the community, the Bank considers itself committed to involvement and investment in it. Our social strategy emphasizes the value of humanity and in light of it we work to realize community involvement for various audiences, including youth from all sectors of Israeli society. We see great importance in promoting equal opportunities for all of Israeli society, and especially among youth, and we are happy about the blessed partnership with Snir Association, which aims to help the weaker sectors of society in Israel."

Yoav Plateau Sharon, Moshe Larry and Nir Shmol (credit: Mike Levy)

Nir Shmul, Chairman of the Snir Association, concluded the event by saying: "I thank Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, which responded to our request and happily and lovingly enlisted to assist the association and enable boys and girls to enjoy the summer vacation. This activity created a one-time experience for them and we hope to continue holding an event of this kind as a tradition every year during the summer vacation. "Unfortunately, we identify and meet many families in Israel who suffer from shortages every day, and the cost of living only increases the gaps in society. Through the fun day, the boys and girls will not feel lacking..."

Just before concluding, Nir Shmol and Yoav Plateau Sharon presented Moshe Larry with a certificate of appreciation for the bank's generous enlistment for the association.

Snir is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 whose goal is to promote equal opportunities in Israeli society. The founders of the association are mostly young businessmen and real estate professionals in their 30-40s who share a common motivating factor – the desire for contribution and social action, alongside business activity.