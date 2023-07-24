The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PM Netanyahu refused to meet IDF chief before reasonableness vote

Netanyahu claimed that he couldn't meet with Chief of Staff Halevi because of technical scheduling issues.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 24, 2023 20:40

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 20:43
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi in a situational assessment following rockets fired from Gaza, on May 2, 2023. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi in a situational assessment following rockets fired from Gaza, on May 2, 2023.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet with IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday prior to the Knesset vote repealing the judiciary’s reasonableness standard, despite a request by the IDF.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that the Netanyahu narrative was that the meeting was not feasible simply for technical scheduling reasons.

The IDF would not publicly comment on the issue. However, earlier Monday, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that they had asked the IDF to brief the cabinet on the evolving status of the readiness of the IDF in the shadow of the debate over the government's repeal of the reasonableness standard.

Later on Monday evening, the IDF issued a statement that Halevi did meet with Netanyahu hours after the vote.

The IDF said that Halevi presented Netanyahu with the latest statistics and trends regarding reservists quitting and the military's readiness.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Halevi said that political officials must cease to attack the defense establishment because such attacks were undermining its readiness and cohesion.

Despite all of the current challenges, Halevi said that the IDF would do its utmost to maintain its readiness and cohesion in order to continue to defend the country.

Netanyahu's initial refusal to meet with Halevi came after opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Party leader and former defense minister and IDF chief Benny Gantz each received briefings from Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Halevi respectively.

Some speculated that Netanyahu avoided the Halevi briefing so as not to be pressured into postponing the vote by a harrowing prediction about the impact of the vote on IDF readiness.

The timing of the briefings and the intentional public announcements had suggested that major moves might be on the horizon regarding the government's policy, in no small part due to concerns about harm to the IDF's readiness.

Yet, given that the vote passed, all of the last-minute briefings could have simply been ensuring that all key parties on the relevant political issues would have a balanced nonpolitical clear understanding of where the IDF stood.

Service people from across the defense system refuse to serve

Over 10,000 IDF reservists, including 1,194 from the air force and 1,855 from IDF intelligence, had announced they were quitting their reserve roles to protest government policy, and even more were expected to quit now the law has passed.

The NGO Brothers in Arms said that the number of reservists quitting was expected to balloon.

Despite the rising number of reservists who are quitting, former IDF chiefs Shaul Mofaz, Gabi Ashkenazi as well as Gadi Eisenkot and Benny Gantz, now of the National Unity Party, all oppose both government policy and the idea of reservists quitting.

Meanwhile, on Monday there were reports that a critical mass of Mossad officials demanded a dialogue with Mossad Director David Barnea over government policy.

All of the six living former Mossad chiefs had either explicitly opposed the reasonableness standard repeal or called for a pause to arrive at a compromise.

Five out of six had blamed Netanyahu for tearing apart the nation, while Yossi Cohen had said the vote must be paused to give more time for dialogue.

 



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by