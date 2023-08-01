The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

WATCH: 'The forests of Israel are for everyone'

KKL-JNF’s Noah Tal explains why Israel’s forests must be preserved and are a precious national resource

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 1, 2023 10:15
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Noah Tal (photo credit: KKL PR)
Noah Tal
(photo credit: KKL PR)

Watch Live! Tuesday, 1 August • 5 pm Israel Time|10 am EST 

In a one-on-one interview with Erica Schachne, editor of the Jerusalem Post Magazine, Noah Tal, director of planning division at Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), explains why forests are vital for the land of Israel and its residents.

“A forest is much more than just trees,” says Tal, who explains that most of the forest land in Israel is owned by the state and needs to be part of the planning process for the entire country. Forests in Israel serve two primary purposes – acting as a rich ecological system and serving Israel’s residents as a recreational area that is free and open to the public throughout the year.

Noah Tal (Credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)Noah Tal (Credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)

Tal explains that education is the most important way of protecting the country’s forests. “We educate the public about the importance of the country’s forests, both in the formal and informal educational systems,” she says.

In response to Schachne’s query about the public’s role in protecting and preserving Israel’s forests, Tal says that those who visit the forest should not leave their trash behind and should act in a way that respects the environment and others in the forest.

Since 2010, says Tal, KKL-JNF has placed a significant emphasis on providing increased trail accessibility in Israel’s forests for all members of the public, including those who are in wheelchairs and those who are transporting babies in strollers. In addition, KKL-JNF is working to encourage the Ministry of Transportation to increase the accessibility of public transportation to the forests. “Israel is the first country in the world to have a master plan for the use of bicycles in the forests,” says Tal. “We are promoting the use of public transportation to KKL recreation areas and forests so that you can take your bike on public transportation to the forest and travel in the forest with your bicycle."

“Life in Israel without the forests would be very sad. It is a part of our quality of life,” says Tal. 



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by