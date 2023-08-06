The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘COVID largely responsible for overwhelming deficits in public health funds’

The deficit of the health funds will actually worsen and is expected to lead to a cash flow problem in the fourth quarter of this year.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 17:33
Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

There was a significant increase in the aggregate deficit of the four public health funds in 2022, according to the annual Health Ministry report on insurers’ financial activities – from a surplus of about NIS 82 million in 2021 to a massive deficit of NIS 1.536 billion last year.

The ministry said the main reason for the increase in the deficit was the decrease in support income. This was due to the treatments demanded from health funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reduction of income that resulted from the smaller number of regular patients.

According to the data available during the first quarter of 2023, the deficit of the health funds will actually worsen and is expected to lead to a cash flow problem in the fourth quarter of this year.

This means that their annual deficit in 2023 would be about NIS 3b., which is almost double the aggregate deficit in 2022, and constitutes a deficit of about NIS 5b. without the existing government, stabilization supports that total NIS 2b.

The ministry said that financial results in 2022, combined with the expectation of an even larger deficit this year, indicate a need for direct government involvement now before a flow crisis breaks out in the healthcare system. Such a need was discussed over the past year, making it clear that it would require a deep-rooted budgetary and regulatory arrangement.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Deficit of health funds

The ministry said the purpose of the report is to produce effective tools for policymakers and decision-makers at the various levels; to establish policies that affect the activities and financial results of health funds; to determine the eligibility of health funds for support within the framework of the stabilization agreements; to present data to the management of health funds; to judge the strengths and weaknesses of each of them in relation to the system as a whole; to optimize the allocation of resources and give tools to additional users, including the public, academia, and the press.

Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov commented that “regulating the health funds’ budgets is a necessary step for ensuring their financial stability. It is necessary to know right now what budget is available to them and regulate the health basket while updating the demographic coefficient to adapt the health services to the aging of the population and the rising rate of chronic illness, without putting them into an uncontrollable deficit spiral.”

Part of the deficit was due to salary expenses for physicians who work independently for the health funds; this increased at a rate of about seven percent compared to 2021.

“This rate of increase may require intervention and the determination of the regulation and rules on the subject in a variety of tools available to the government, including measures under the authority of the salary commissioner,” the ministry said.

Government decisions made in recent years regarding the updating of healthcare cost indices and demographic growth have increased the basis of the cost of the basket and updated it.

A bit of good news was that the insurers’ expenses for drugs and medical equipment decreased by 3.2%, mainly due to the drop in drug prices. But Israelis still bear a heavy burden – revenues from self-payments for prescription drugs rose by 4.3%.

Clalit Healthcare Services, the largest health fund insuring almost half of the population, ended 2022 with a deficit of NIS 1.045b. compared to a surplus of NIS 6m. in 2021. This amount includes the deficit of the hospital sector (14 hospitals including general, psychiatric, rehabilitation, long-term patients, and pediatric), which amounted last year to NIS 3b. compared to a deficit of about NIS 2.7b. the year before.

Maccabi Healthcare Services, the second-largest insurer, presented a surplus of NIS 39m., which includes a significant amount of income for support from previous years.

Meuhedet Healthcare Services, the third-largest insurer, ended the year 2022 with a deficit of NIS 414m., compared to a surplus of NIS 66m. in 2021.

Leumit Healthcare Services, the smallest insurer, presented a deficit of NIS 116m., compared to a surplus of NIS 4m. in 2021. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by