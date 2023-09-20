High Court sets new date for Judicial Selection Committee hearing

The High Court of Justice hearing on the Judicial Selection Committee, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, was set for October 22 after being postponed last week.

The hearing was originally supposed to be presided over by Justices Anat Baron, David Mintz, and Willner, but Baron will have already retired by October 22, and the hearing will now be presided over by Willner, Ofer Grosskopf, and Alex Stein.

As the respondents, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the Government of Israel can issue further documentation for the case by October 9.

The hearing is being held as a result of a petition filed by The Movement for the Quality of Government, opposition leader Yair Lapid, and others demanding the court order Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee which he has refused to do until it has been reformed.

A costly delay

The delay in convening the committee means that by the end of the year, Israel could be facing a shortage of more than 50 judges, putting the judicial system in crisis as it cannot keep up with the load. High Court Judge Esther Hayut hears petitions against the incapacitation law on August 3, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In fact, by the time of the October 22 hearing, the High Court will be down two justices as Baron retires on the 12th and Chief Justice Esther Hayut is set to retire on the 16th.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.