LIVE: Is Tel Aviv the happiest city in the world?

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 • 5 pm Israel Time|10 am EST

Amid the weekly protests occurring in Tel Aviv-Yafo, a major global travel blog has voted the city the happiest in the world among fourteen cities worldwide. In this episode of the Global Connection, host Dr. Anna Sajecki speaks with Nadav Laor, head of incoming tourism at Tel Aviv Global, a municipal company that promotes Tel Aviv and its brand globally, about the unique ingredients that make up Tel Aviv.

Commenting on the travel blog’s ranking of Tel Aviv as the world’s happiest city, Lador says, “It’s not very surprising. Tel Aviv is a really unique city that combines the amazing weather that we have here year-round with a small, yet big city. Tel Aviv is a human-scale city that seems like a small town or kibbutz, but it is also a global, innovative, and exciting city. It is a cool combination between a fast-paced global hub and a neighborhood-like city where everyone knows everyone. I think the social ties and the social network are a huge part of what makes this a really comfortable, very casual place for people to just live, hang, work, and party.” Global Connection Podcast - Episode #10 (Credit: The Lowy International School)

When host Sajecki asks Lador to explain the city’s vibe, he describes it as a magical combination of a modern urban center with a laid-back Middle Eastern city, mixed with Jewish tradition and people from around the world. “It’s hot and messy but chill at the same time,” he says.

