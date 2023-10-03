Israel's IAI agrees sale of advanced satellites to Azerbaijan

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's world-leading aerospace and defense company announced on Tuesday a cooperation agreement for the sale of two cutting-edge satellites to Azercosmos, a pioneering force of Azerbaijan in the space industry

The satellites are uniquely advanced, having better than 0.5-meter native resolution and a long life span with high imaging performance.

This groundbreaking deal represents an important advancement in space technology and cooperation between the two companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, IAI will provide Azercosmos with two satellites within the Azersky-2 program, as well as technology and knowledge for the construction and operation of the satellites.

The sky is not the limit

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy said of the deal "For IAI, the sky is not a limit but merely the starting point for our systems capabilities. IAI and Azercosmos delegations sign satellite deal, September 2023 (credit: Shay Gal, VP External Relations, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI))

Our commitment to innovation and exploration motivates us to partner with the foremost experts in the global space community, as we ambitiously shape the future of space observation together. IAI is proud of winning the tender for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration will propel us to new heights."

Azercosmos Chairman of the Board, Samaddin Asadov said in the press release “This project is unique for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries, and will undoubtedly contribute to the development of space cooperation between our countries.”

As part of the agreement, the two companies will also establish a number of other projects including the building of new centers for innovation and development as well as academic and learning programs.