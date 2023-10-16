'Any territory we exit from, we receive Jihad in return'

"Any territory we exit from, we receive something like Gaza in return. Why? Because we trigger jihad against ourselves," Israeli journalist Zvi (Zvika) Yehezkeli delivered this stark warning in a monologue he gave on his TikTok channel.

Yehezkeli further criticized Western intervention in the region, noting the unintended consequences.

"That's the same mistake that the US made when it overthrew regimes in the name of democracy, and when they tried to create democracy, we got jihad in Egypt, Syria, Libya, Tunisia, Sudan."

Yehezkeli is an Arab affairs correspondent and head of the Arab desk at Israeli News 13 and is considered an expert in his field of coverage.

Hamas influence on Middle East

Building on this central theme, Yehezkeli shed light on past misunderstandings influenced by Western perceptions.

He referenced the "End of History" theory and the collapse of the Soviet Union, suggesting these events led to an oversimplified view of the Middle East's intricacies. The Oslo Accords and other past agreements, he argued, were merely tactical pauses in an ongoing jihad. Advertisement

He voiced strong concerns about Hamas's role in the region: "There's no difference between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas... If Hamas in Gaza had the weapons and capabilities, they would destroy Be'er Sheva in the same way, here, in Judea and Samaria."

Concluding his insights, Yehezkeli expressed hope for a positive resolution but urged Israel and the international community to recognize and address the unique dynamics of the region.