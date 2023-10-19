They Destroyed. But We Rebuild

On Saturday, October 7, Israel’s western Negev region was overrun by Hamas terrorists who invaded towns and kibbutzim, murdering more than 1,400 people, wounding hundreds more, and taking more than 200 people hostages.

On that dark day, more Jews were killed than on any day – since the Holocaust.

Since the attack, Jews worldwide have rallied to Israel’s cause by providing financial assistance to Israel’s south and to organizations that provide medical and social services, as well as other forms of aid to Israelis, in order to support the Jewish state in its time of need. Credit: Flash90

KKL-JNF, which has been developing the land of Israel and strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland since 1901, has started an emergency relief fund to support the people and communities, now and in the upcoming days – for as long as will be needed.

Donations of all amounts are welcome and will help provide the most effective emergency response possible:

Supporting the Sderot Resilience Center, which provides comprehensive mental health care and other vital services for the residents of the city and the surrounding area.

Hosting survivors and evacuees in KKL-JNF Forest and Field Centers and other guest houses.

Creating respite activities for children and youth who have fled or have been evacuated from their homes.

Purchasing emergency military ambulances.

Supplying emergency aid packages for the regional councils and municipalities affected by the attacks.

Supporting and strengthening the community's emergency response units.

Now is the time to unite for the people of Israel – especially for the residents of the western Negev – who have lost so much. In the face of these heartbreaking challenges, our shared responsibility is to provide not only material aid, but also emotional support and a sense of community. We must come together as a nation to help these individuals rebuild their lives, restore their sense of security, and demonstrate our unwavering solidarity.

